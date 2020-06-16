Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk, Va

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk, Va

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200616-N-HG846-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 16, 2020) Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), speaks to media onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 16, 2020. Truman returned to Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, after a seven month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni / Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020
    VIRIN: 200616-N-HG846-1001
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
