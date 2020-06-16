Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMS - Restoration of Abandoned Mine Sites

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Abandoned mines are no place for exploring or adventure. They can be extremely dangerous and often deadly for those who do not heed the motto: Stay Out, Stay Alive.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAMS - Restoration of Abandoned Mine Sites, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Corps’ RAMS program helps restore land, keep people safe from abandoned mines

    USACE
    RAMS
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD
    Restoration of Abandoned Mine Sites

