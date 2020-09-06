A backside view of the Norma Brown building, is visible on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 9, 2020. The Norma Brown building is headquarters to the 17th Training Wing, (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6242974
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-DX569-1072
|Resolution:
|5729x3581
|Size:
|15.89 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Norma Brown building [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
