    Norma Brown building

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A backside view of the Norma Brown building, is visible on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 9, 2020. The Norma Brown building is headquarters to the 17th Training Wing, (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:40
    Photo ID: 6242974
    VIRIN: 200609-F-DX569-1072
    Resolution: 5729x3581
    Size: 15.89 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norma Brown building [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    building
    GAFB
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Norma Brown
    17th TRW
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
