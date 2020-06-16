820th BDG welcomes new commander

Col. Derrick Weyand, 820th Base Defense Group commander, receives his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., June 16, 2020. The 820th Base Defense Group provides rapidly deployable, fully integrated, highly specialized forces for active internal and external base defense. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this ceremony deviated from tradition by limiting the number of guests and by symbolically moving the guidon from the old commander to the new commander, instead of passing it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

