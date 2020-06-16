Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820th BDG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    820th BDG welcomes new commander

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Col. Derrick Weyand, 820th Base Defense Group commander, receives his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., June 16, 2020. The 820th Base Defense Group provides rapidly deployable, fully integrated, highly specialized forces for active internal and external base defense. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this ceremony deviated from tradition by limiting the number of guests and by symbolically moving the guidon from the old commander to the new commander, instead of passing it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:16
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Moody AFB
    security forces
    base defense
    Moody
    820th Base Defense Group
    Base Defense Squadron
    820 BDG
    safeside
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    820th BDG
    93 AGOW
    Combat Operations Squadron

