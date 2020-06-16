Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (June, 16, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jennifer Jordan and Airman Justin Parker, both assigned to USS Constitution, practice pike drills. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 13:54
    Photo ID: 6242710
    VIRIN: 200616-N-YT019-0044
    Resolution: 3957x2827
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills
    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills
    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills
    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills
    Sailors Assigned to USS Constitution Practice Pike Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Sailor USS Constitution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT