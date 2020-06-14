Groundbreakers L-R are Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott, Pa. Rep. Barb Gleim, Pa Sen. Judy Ward, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, Cmdt Maj. Gen. John Kem, Baltimore District Cdr Col. John Litz, Manhattan Pres. John Reyhan, Garrison Cdr Lt. Col. Short.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6242608
|VIRIN:
|200614-D-AM898-486
|Resolution:
|400x228
|Size:
|31.49 KB
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local Represenitives break ground on the new academic building [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT