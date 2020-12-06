Senior Master Sgt. Barry Bradley, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, waits to exit a KC-46A Pegasus at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46A represents the beginning of a new era in air-to-air refueling capability for the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jacob B. Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:06 Photo ID: 6242532 VIRIN: 200612-F-YG657-1287 Resolution: 7028x4685 Size: 3.38 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.