First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson

Senior Master Sgt. Barry Bradley, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, waits to exit a KC-46A Pegasus at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46A represents the beginning of a new era in air-to-air refueling capability for the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jacob B. Derry)
|06.12.2020
|06.16.2020 11:06
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
