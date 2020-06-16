2019 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) Drinking Water Quality

The 52 Aerospace Medicine Squadron, Bioenvironmental Engineering (BE) Flight, informs consumers annually about the quality of their drinking water from the previous year (2019).



Water treatment plant personnel, along with the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, ensure compliance with Final Governing Standards for Germany (FGS-G). The FGS-G standards are a compilation of the most stringent standards published within the European Union, United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

