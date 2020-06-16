Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2019 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) Drinking Water Quality

    2019 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) Drinking Water Quality

    GERMANY

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 52 Aerospace Medicine Squadron, Bioenvironmental Engineering (BE) Flight, informs consumers annually about the quality of their drinking water from the previous year (2019).

    Water treatment plant personnel, along with the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, ensure compliance with Final Governing Standards for Germany (FGS-G). The FGS-G standards are a compilation of the most stringent standards published within the European Union, United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

    2019 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) Drinking Water Quality
    2019 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) Drinking Water Quality

