PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Armando Lara, from Grand Junction, Colo., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), signals the pilot of an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), during a vertical replenishment June 11, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6242296
|VIRIN:
|200611-N-CU072-1305
|Resolution:
|4101x2730
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
