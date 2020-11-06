PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Armando Lara, from Grand Junction, Colo., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), signals the pilot of an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), during a vertical replenishment June 11, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 06:55 Photo ID: 6242296 VIRIN: 200611-N-CU072-1305 Resolution: 4101x2730 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.