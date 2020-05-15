Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    200515-N-TC338-1832
    APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 15, 2015) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) transits past the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while moored pier side at Naval Base Guam, May 15, 2020. Topeka is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:13
    Photo ID: 6242229
    VIRIN: 200515-N-TC338-1832
    Resolution: 4726x2051
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

