200515-N-TC338-1832

APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 15, 2015) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) transits past the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while moored pier side at Naval Base Guam, May 15, 2020. Topeka is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:13 Photo ID: 6242229 VIRIN: 200515-N-TC338-1832 Resolution: 4726x2051 Size: 1.65 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.