APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 15, 2015) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) transits past the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while moored pier side at Naval Base Guam, May 15, 2020. Topeka is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)
|05.15.2020
|06.16.2020 03:13
|6242229
|4726x2051
|1.65 MB
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|2
|0
|0
