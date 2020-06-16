USS America conducts security exercise June 16, 2020

SASEBO, Japan (June 16, 2020) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Carlos Nieves, from Maunabo, Puerto Rico, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) gives instruction during a security exercise in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

