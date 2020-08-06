Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUNG Mother, Son in This Together [Image 2 of 2]

    GUNG Mother, Son in This Together

    GUAM

    06.08.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    TAMUNING, Guam (June 8, 2020) – Lt. Col. Marlene Tarusan-Legaspi and her son Pfc. Nikolas Legaspi, both with the Guam Army National Guard, find time during their COVID-19 missions to spend a moment together in Tamuning, Guam June 8. Tarusan-Legaspi and her son were activated to support the government of Guam’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    COVID-19: Guam Guard Mother, Son in This Together

