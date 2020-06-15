Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Adjutants: Embracing Technology as AG Corps turns 245 [Image 3 of 3]

    Modern Adjutants: Embracing Technology as AG Corps turns 245

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division

    One of the oldest basic branches in the U.S. Army, the Adjutant General's Corps celebrates its 245th birthday on June 16, 2020. Since even before the U.S. Army was created in 1775, musicians have been an integral part of the military. From the signal corps drummers in the Revolutionary War, to the full jazz bands of WWII, music has been a critical part of the Army's success. Army bands have provided music to instill in Soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of citizens, and promote national interests at home and abroad. As part of today’s modern AG Corps, modern Army bands like the 1st Armored Division Band regularly record concerts and make music features for social media in order to stay relevant and reach new audiences.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division Band
    Adjutant General Corps

