Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 7]

    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on paving a road in the cantonment area June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The road paving was part of work being done on several roadways over the three-week period at the installation in April and May 2020. The construction is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 16:20
    Photo ID: 6241843
    VIRIN: 200604-A-OK556-227
    Resolution: 4870x3247
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy
    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy
    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy
    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy
    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy
    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy
    Road Paving Work at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    road paving
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT