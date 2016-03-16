Dr. David Hague, who completed his doctorate in electrical engineering at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth through the SMART program, is now fulfilling his SMART service commitment in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department. The Department of Defense program supports future scientists and engineers by making an investment in their education through scholarships in exchange for service in an effort to develop a highly skilled workforce.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6241792
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-N1801-0001
|Resolution:
|300x375
|Size:
|54.73 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Hometown:
|FALL RIVER, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport [Image 2 of 2], by Evan Crawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport
LEAVE A COMMENT