    SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport

    SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2016

    Photo by Evan Crawley 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. David Hague, who completed his doctorate in electrical engineering at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth through the SMART program, is now fulfilling his SMART service commitment in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department. The Department of Defense program supports future scientists and engineers by making an investment in their education through scholarships in exchange for service in an effort to develop a highly skilled workforce.

    SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport
    SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport

    SMART scholar finds success at NUWC Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport
    COVID-19
    20-32
    Science Mathematics and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship program

