200614-N-FA490-1336

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 14, 2020) U.S. Navy Assistant Supply Officer Ensign Taylor Stamm, left, and Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Evelyn Florentino, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), review cargo manifests during a replenishment at sea (RAS), June 14, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

