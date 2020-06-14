Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200614-N-FA490-1336 [Image 7 of 7]

    200614-N-FA490-1336

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 14, 2020) U.S. Navy Assistant Supply Officer Ensign Taylor Stamm, left, and Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Evelyn Florentino, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), review cargo manifests during a replenishment at sea (RAS), June 14, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:50
    Photo ID: 6241642
    VIRIN: 200614-N-FA490-1336
    Resolution: 7073x4718
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
