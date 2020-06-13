Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR NATO partners participate in Booting of the Colours [Image 7 of 7]

    KFOR NATO partners participate in Booting of the Colours

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Soldiers run in the British Army’s celebration of the Booting of the Colours, June 13, 2020 at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo. The Booting of the Colours was a physical challenge hosted by Soldiers of the British Army in honor of the Queen of Great Britain’s birthday. The three mile, 40 pound race requires Soldiers to test their physical stamina while carrying a rifle and is a routine test for British Soldiers looking to promote or get selected for arduous courses. More than 100 KFOR NATO partners showed their support for the British Army’s tradition.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of Sgt. Christopher Hamby)

    This work, KFOR NATO partners participate in Booting of the Colours [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

