    First Airmen graduate BMT proof of concept at Keesler [Image 1 of 2]

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Graduating Airmen stand in formation on the drill pad during the basic military training graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2020. Nearly 60 Airmen from the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 completed the six-week basic military training course. Due to safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, the Air Force sent new recruits to Keesler to demonstrate a proof of concept to generate the force at multiple locations during contingencies. This is the first time since 1968 that Airmen graduated from U.S. Air Force basic military training outside of Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Seth Haddix)

    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Airmen graduate BMT proof of concept at Keesler [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

