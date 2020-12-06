Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th LRS Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    8th LRS Assumption of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lawerence Lampkin, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight commander, renders a salute during the 8th LRS assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2020. An assumption of command ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 00:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th LRS Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

