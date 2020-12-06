U.S. Air Force Capt. Lawerence Lampkin, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight commander, renders a salute during the 8th LRS assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2020. An assumption of command ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6240980
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-SZ986-0015
|Resolution:
|3039x2171
|Size:
|874.2 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th LRS Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
