    New Soldier’s First AT and MOB

    FORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Prahl 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Brett Urban, a signal support systems specialist, and Pfc. Hope Felhafer, a fire control specialist, both of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery (1-194th FA), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, stand outside the armory in Fort Dodge, Iowa, during annual training on June 13, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 10:42
    Photo ID: 6240690
    VIRIN: 200613-Z-QO425-045
    Resolution: 4466x3190
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT DODGE, IA, US 
    Hometown: POMEROY, IA, US
    Hometown: SIOUX CENTER, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Soldier’s First AT and MOB, by SSG William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Always Ready #Iowa Army National Guard #Fort Dodge #Spirit Lake #1-194 FA #Artillery #Mount Carroll

