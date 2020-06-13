New Soldier’s First AT and MOB

Pfc. Brett Urban, a signal support systems specialist, and Pfc. Hope Felhafer, a fire control specialist, both of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery (1-194th FA), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, stand outside the armory in Fort Dodge, Iowa, during annual training on June 13, 2020.
