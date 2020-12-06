Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th CES welcomes new commander

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas C. Van Elsacker (right) renders a salute to Col. Chad Bondurant (left), the 354th Mission Support Group commander, upon assuming command of the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 12, 2020. The 354th CES maintains the base infrastructure including buildings, roads and the flight line and is responsible for other municipal services including refuse collection, recycling and fire prevention and protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

