354th CES welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas C. Van Elsacker (right) renders a salute to Col. Chad Bondurant (left), the 354th Mission Support Group commander, upon assuming command of the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 12, 2020. The 354th CES maintains the base infrastructure including buildings, roads and the flight line and is responsible for other municipal services including refuse collection, recycling and fire prevention and protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

