    CNO, Naval Education Leaders Celebrate Spring Quarter Grads

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Grant, center, is honored during a small, informal hooding ceremony in recognition of his award of a Doctor of Philosophy in Security Studies. The university officially graduates its Spring Quarter class today, June 12, and is joined by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday and several senior leaders in a video celebrating the graduates’ accomplishments produced by the university. (US Navy photo by Javier Chagoya/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:42
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    virtual graduation

