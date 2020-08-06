Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:48 Photo ID: 6239309 VIRIN: 200608-N-NO495-1048 Resolution: 7400x5240 Size: 30.39 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Places to Go, Training to Finish! [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.