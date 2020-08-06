Recruits march in formation at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Mikal Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6239309
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-NO495-1048
|Resolution:
|7400x5240
|Size:
|30.39 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Places to Go, Training to Finish! [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
