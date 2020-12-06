NSA Souda Bay Welcomes U.S. Ambassador, Greek Defense Leaders

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 12, 2020) U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt discusses the U.S. – Greek relationship during remarks to the press at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center, June 12, 2020. Pyatt, along with Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Gen. Konstantinos Floros, chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, visited Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece as a symbol of the strength of the U.S. - Greece defense and security relationship and their commitment to increasing cooperation at NSA Souda Bay in support of Greece's critical role as a regional pillar of stability.



In remarks to the press at the end of the visit, Pyatt said, “Souda, for the United States government plays two critically important roles. First of all, it is our most important platform for the projection of American power into a strategically dynamic Eastern Mediterranean region. From Syria to Libya to the choke point of the Black Sea, this is a critically important asset for the United States as our air force, naval and other resources are applied to support our Alliance obligations and to help bring peace and stability.



But the other aspect of Souda Bay, which is less well known, is that this is the most important venue for day-to-day cooperation between Greek and American forces. I’m extremely proud of the partnership that we have here, and the way in which all of our services, with the Hellenic Navy at the Souda Bay pier, with the Hellenic Air Force at the topside base, and the Hellenic Army at NAMFI, work every single day with our Greek counterparts to build the kind of habits of cooperation that are the essence of our alliance.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

