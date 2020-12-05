Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridge Between Partners [Image 2 of 3]

    Bridge Between Partners

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Maj. Aaron Testa 

    110th Information Operations Battalion

    As the Maryland National Guard continues to support civil agencies with service members spread around the state, liaison officers—commonly referred to as LNOs—are making a critical difference in getting support to the people who need it.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 07:50
    Photo ID: 6239054
    VIRIN: 200512-A-MO142-504
    Resolution: 1108x1125
    Size: 346.21 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge Between Partners [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Aaron Testa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

