U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Maria Arzata, canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Station San Diego, and Capt. Katie Sliwoski, executive officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, present Alec Howell and Michael Cava the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship in San Diego, Calif. on May 29, 2020. Howell and Cava graduated from Torrey Pines High School, applied, and won the scholarship together.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:31 Photo ID: 6238802 VIRIN: 200529-M-GT736-001 Resolution: 3154x2103 Size: 218.21 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best friends receive NROTC scholarship together, by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.