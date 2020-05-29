Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Best friends receive NROTC scholarship together

    Best friends receive NROTC scholarship together

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe  

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Maria Arzata, canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Station San Diego, and Capt. Katie Sliwoski, executive officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, present Alec Howell and Michael Cava the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship in San Diego, Calif. on May 29, 2020. Howell and Cava graduated from Torrey Pines High School, applied, and won the scholarship together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:31
    Photo ID: 6238802
    VIRIN: 200529-M-GT736-001
    Resolution: 3154x2103
    Size: 218.21 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best friends receive NROTC scholarship together, by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Best friends receive NROTC scholarship together

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Scholarship
    Torrey Pines
    Recruiting
    NROTC
    RSS
    Clairemont
    RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT