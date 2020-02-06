Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation [Image 2 of 2]

    Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard speak with a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department in front of the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, June 2, 2020. Nearly 4,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state were activated to help keep the peace as people protested the death of George Floyd. The mission of the National Guard is to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
