Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard speak with a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department in front of the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, June 2, 2020. Nearly 4,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state were activated to help keep the peace as people protested the death of George Floyd. The mission of the National Guard is to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

