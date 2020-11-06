Know before you post: politics in the service

When it comes to politics, Department of Defense employees are restricted from engaging in political activities in the federal workplace, during duty hours, or on federal property at any time. For civilian employees, the law limiting their political activities is commonly referred to the Hatch Act. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

