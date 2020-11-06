Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know before you post: politics in the service

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    When it comes to politics, Department of Defense employees are restricted from engaging in political activities in the federal workplace, during duty hours, or on federal property at any time. For civilian employees, the law limiting their political activities is commonly referred to the Hatch Act. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

