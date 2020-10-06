U.S. Army and Polish Soldiers assigned to the 2nd and 5th Polish Engineer Battalions, conduct a river crossing mission during exercise Allied Spirit at Buchierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 10, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:40 Photo ID: 6238502 VIRIN: 200610-A-WC633-014 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 15.36 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise DEFENDEREurope 20/Allied Spirit [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.