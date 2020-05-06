VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 5, 2020) - Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 swim toward a buoy at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek during a Mk-16 underwater breathing apparatus training dive. MDSU 2 is the Navy's premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable and specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6238344
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-AP176-1145
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|729.78 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Divers Conduct Training [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT