    Navy Divers Conduct Training [Image 11 of 11]

    Navy Divers Conduct Training

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 5, 2020) - Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 swim toward a buoy at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek during a Mk-16 underwater breathing apparatus training dive. MDSU 2 is the Navy's premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable and specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:03
    Photo ID: 6238344
    VIRIN: 200605-N-AP176-1145
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 729.78 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Divers Conduct Training [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy diver
    MDSU 2
    EOD
    EODGRU2

