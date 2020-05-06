VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 5, 2020) - Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 swim toward a buoy at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek during a Mk-16 underwater breathing apparatus training dive. MDSU 2 is the Navy's premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable and specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:03 Photo ID: 6238344 VIRIN: 200605-N-AP176-1145 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 729.78 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Divers Conduct Training [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.