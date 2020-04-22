Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    O-198 Graduation

    O-198 Graduation

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Graduates from recruit company Oscar 198 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, during a graduation ceremony, April 22, 2020.

    Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission-ready recruits that enable mission success for our service.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 11:48
    Photo ID: 6238010
    VIRIN: 200422-G-DI310-5259
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 501.82 KB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, O-198 Graduation, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cape May
    Basic Training
    Coast Guard
    Company Commander
    CC
    Training Center Cape May
    bootcamp
    TCCM
    Felger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT