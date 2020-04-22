CAPE MAY, N.J. - Graduates from recruit company Oscar 198 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, during a graduation ceremony, April 22, 2020.
Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission-ready recruits that enable mission success for our service.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6238010
|VIRIN:
|200422-G-DI310-5259
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|501.82 KB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, O-198 Graduation, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
