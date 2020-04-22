O-198 Graduation

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Graduates from recruit company Oscar 198 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, during a graduation ceremony, April 22, 2020.



Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission-ready recruits that enable mission success for our service.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

