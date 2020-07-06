Capt. Janelle Stokes, 50th Network Warfare Squadron Standardization and Evaluation officer, expresses her views on the current state of turmoil in the U.S. regarding racism, June 7, 2020. (U.S. Air Force image by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 10:36
|Photo ID:
|6237913
|VIRIN:
|200607-F-FS041-1001
|Resolution:
|1717x2222
|Size:
|340.67 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Statement on current U.S. events, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT