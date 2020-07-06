Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Statement on current U.S. events

    Statement on current U.S. events

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Capt. Janelle Stokes, 50th Network Warfare Squadron Standardization and Evaluation officer, expresses her views on the current state of turmoil in the U.S. regarding racism, June 7, 2020. (U.S. Air Force image by Samantha Mathison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 10:36
    Photo ID: 6237913
    VIRIN: 200607-F-FS041-1001
    Resolution: 1717x2222
    Size: 340.67 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Statement on current U.S. events, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    USAF
    Gladiators
    Dragons
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveResilient
    960CW
    50NWS
    Dialogue on Race

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT