    30th ABCT Soldiers Conduct Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    30th ABCT Soldiers Conduct Squad Competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team conduct force on force training, in Kuwait, on June 5, 2020. Soldiers conducted training using chalk bullets to fire at role-playing opposition forces safely. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 05:07
    VIRIN: 200529-Z-DP681-1090
