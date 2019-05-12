Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen create home away from home

    Airmen create home away from home

    QATAR

    12.05.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Shay Stuart 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group leadership stands alongside mural artists at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar on Dec. 5, 2019. The mural took 250 hours of volunteering to be completed and many of the Airmen did not know each other prior to creating the artwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shay Stuart)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2019
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 04:04
    VIRIN: 191210-F-VM078-1003
    Airmen create home away from home
    TAGS

    painting
    mural
    Al Udeid
    AUAB
    379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group
