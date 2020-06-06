Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Comm Airmen resume training amongst HIANG ‘ohana [Image 1 of 4]

    Combat Comm Airmen resume training amongst HIANG ‘ohana

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Sean Brown, 291st Combat Communications Squadron cyber surety technician, participates in a training activity June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A team of Airmen set up a mobile training station as a means to conduct their weekend drill, without relocating to their geographically separated unit, based in Hilo. Members of the Hawaii Air National Guard have been reducing their routine travel routes as a measure to prevent the spread of disease. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 18:24
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-GR156-0232
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Communications
    Combat Communications
    PPE
    HIANG
    Drill Weekend
    training
    154th Wing
    201st Combat Communications Squadron

