Combat Comm Airmen resume training amongst HIANG’ ohana.

Senior Airman Sean Brown, 291st Combat Communications Squadron cyber surety technician, participates in a training activity June 6, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A team of Airmen set up a mobile training station as a means to conduct their weekend drill, without relocating to their geographically separated unit, based in Hilo. Members of the Hawaii Air National Guard have been reducing their routine travel routes as a measure to prevent the spread of disease. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

