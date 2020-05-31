Cal Guard’s Joint Task Force-79 mobilized for civil unrest in Los Angeles

Capt. Travis Leach, Company Commander for Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, links up with Los Angeles Police Department officers at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on May 31, 2020. His Soldiers were tasked to support law enforcement in protecting lives and property during protests. (Photo by Capt. Jason Sweeney, California National Guard)

