    Cal Guard's Joint Task Force-79 mobilized for civil unrest in Los Angeles

    Cal Guard's Joint Task Force-79 mobilized for civil unrest in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jason Sweeney 

    79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Capt. Travis Leach, Company Commander for Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, links up with Los Angeles Police Department officers at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on May 31, 2020. His Soldiers were tasked to support law enforcement in protecting lives and property during protests. (Photo by Capt. Jason Sweeney, California National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 18:06
    Photo ID: 6237427
    VIRIN: 200531-A-DP660-404
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard's Joint Task Force-79 mobilized for civil unrest in Los Angeles [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cal Guard’s Joint Task Force-79 mobilized for civil unrest in Los Angeles

