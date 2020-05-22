Senior Airman Adrian Montgomery, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, listens to a briefing during combat survival training, near Brevard, North Carolina, May 22, 2020. After completing the training, Montgomery and four others earned the title of survival, evasion, resistance and escape augmentees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6236992
|VIRIN:
|200522-F-HV022-1726
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.88 MB
|Location:
|BREVARD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Becoming a SERE Augmentee [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
