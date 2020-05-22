Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Becoming a SERE Augmentee

    Becoming a SERE Augmentee

    BREVARD, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Adrian Montgomery, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, listens to a briefing during combat survival training, near Brevard, North Carolina, May 22, 2020. After completing the training, Montgomery and four others earned the title of survival, evasion, resistance and escape augmentees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Becoming a SERE Augmentee [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Becoming a SERE Augmentee

