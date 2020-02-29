Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Warfare Symposium 2020 [Image 32 of 33]

    Air Warfare Symposium 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Photo by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett speaks to the NTS-3 team at the Air Warfare Symposium 2020.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:40
