Spartan Chaplains Maintain Morale and Faith in spite of COVID-19

U.S. Army Maj. Timothy Miller, the Task Force Spartan Deputy Command Chaplain, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, gives a Christian Service in the Central Command Area of Operation, May 10, 2020. Miller gave the outdoor services in compliance with Department of Defense guidelines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

