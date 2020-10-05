Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Chaplains Maintain Morale and Faith in spite of COVID-19 [Image 1 of 3]

    Spartan Chaplains Maintain Morale and Faith in spite of COVID-19

    KUWAIT

    05.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Maj. Timothy Miller, the Task Force Spartan Deputy Command Chaplain, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, gives a Christian Service in the Central Command Area of Operation, May 10, 2020. Miller gave the outdoor services in compliance with Department of Defense guidelines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

