    15th MEU MP’s scan for fingerprints after raid exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Castillo, a military police officer with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, steams a log sheet collected from a raid exercise to recover possible fingerprints during realistic urban training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 6, 2020. Marines use fingerprinting to gather evidence from tactically exploited sites to aid in the prosecution of criminals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 01:10
    Photo ID: 6236430
    VIRIN: 200605-M-UY835-1024
    Resolution: 4789x3193
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU MP’s scan for fingerprints after raid exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU

