15th MEU MP’s scan for fingerprints after raid exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Castillo, a military police officer with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, steams a log sheet collected from a raid exercise to recover possible fingerprints during realistic urban training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 6, 2020. Marines use fingerprinting to gather evidence from tactically exploited sites to aid in the prosecution of criminals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

