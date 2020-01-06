Soldiers interact with community members in Los Angeles

U.S. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team interact with community members in Los Angeles, June 1, 2020. California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated to help civil authorities while protect lives, property, and peaceful protests during a period of civil unrest around the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori)

