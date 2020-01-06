Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers interact with community members in Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers interact with community members in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team interact with community members in Los Angeles, June 1, 2020. California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated to help civil authorities while protect lives, property, and peaceful protests during a period of civil unrest around the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:51
    Photo ID: 6236427
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-UN455-1015
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers interact with community members in Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Katie Grandori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers interact with community members in Los Angeles area
    Soldiers interact with community members in Los Angeles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    CSG
    40 ID
    40th Infantry Division
    DSCA
    soldiers
    California
    community
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    STRATCOM
    civil unrest
    Cal Guard
    California Military Department
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA RESPONSE
    California State Guard
    COVID-19
    CivilUnrest20NGca
    CivilUnrest20NG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT