Soldiers from the 28th Combat Support Hospital take part in a joint inventory at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California, before medical equipment and supplies are shipped to their home station at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6235581
|VIRIN:
|170329-A-BL065-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x1678
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SIERRA ARMY DEPOT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Preparing a shipment [Image 2 of 2], by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
