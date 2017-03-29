Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing a shipment

    Preparing a shipment

    SIERRA ARMY DEPOT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2017

    Photo by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Soldiers from the 28th Combat Support Hospital take part in a joint inventory at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California, before medical equipment and supplies are shipped to their home station at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing a shipment [Image 2 of 2], by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

