"In our section, we oversee all of the military mail that comes from our air terminal. In a time like this, mail is pretty much as essential as it gets. That's why I enjoy my job because it brings people what they need and brings them happiness. I think if people aren't in the right space mentally, and they're not getting those messages or packages from their loved ones, then they can't execute the mission properly," said Staff Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 100th Force Support Squadron NCO-in-charge Postal Service Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 05:10 Photo ID: 6235395 VIRIN: 200407-F-SQ340-0129 Resolution: 7897x5348 Size: 3.99 MB Location: SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mildenhall Nation - 100th FSS [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.