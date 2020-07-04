Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mildenhall Nation - 100th FSS [Image 1 of 2]

    Mildenhall Nation - 100th FSS

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    "In our section, we oversee all of the military mail that comes from our air terminal. In a time like this, mail is pretty much as essential as it gets. That's why I enjoy my job because it brings people what they need and brings them happiness. I think if people aren't in the right space mentally, and they're not getting those messages or packages from their loved ones, then they can't execute the mission properly," said Staff Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 100th Force Support Squadron NCO-in-charge Postal Service Center.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB
