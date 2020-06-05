Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If I Had a Hammer [Image 6 of 9]

    If I Had a Hammer

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, perform routine-and necessary-maintenance on Apache helicopters while adhering to social distancing protocols, May 6, 2020, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
    (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16 CAB PAO)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If I Had a Hammer [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

