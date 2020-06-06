Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Princeton departs San Diego

    USS Princeton departs San Diego

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200606-N-OW019-0103 SAN DIEGO (June 6, 2020)
    Chief Crytologic Technician (Collection) Michael Cook, from Detroit, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) renders passing honors to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while manning the rails. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:02
    Photo ID: 6235224
    VIRIN: 200606-N-OW019-0103
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 929.69 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton departs San Diego, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Departure
    Dress Whites
    Bay
    USS Princeton
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT