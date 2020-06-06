200606-N-OW019-0103 SAN DIEGO (June 6, 2020)
Chief Crytologic Technician (Collection) Michael Cook, from Detroit, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) renders passing honors to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while manning the rails. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 23:02
|Photo ID:
|6235224
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-OW019-0103
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|929.69 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Princeton departs San Diego, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
