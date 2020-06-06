USS Princeton departs San Diego

200606-N-OW019-0103 SAN DIEGO (June 6, 2020)

Chief Crytologic Technician (Collection) Michael Cook, from Detroit, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) renders passing honors to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while manning the rails. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

