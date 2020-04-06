Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard supports civil authorities during protests [Image 3 of 7]

    Utah National Guard supports civil authorities during protests

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Utah National Guard stand at their post at the Utah State Capitol Building June 4, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Soldiers from the Utah National Guard supported civil authorities to help maintain peace in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd. Utah Governor Gary Herbert activated approximately 200 Utah National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to assist law enforcement partners to protect life, preserve property, and uphold the rule of law to include the right to peacefully protest. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6235105
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-BQ261-0019
    Utah National Guard
    UTARNG
    UTNG
    SLC Protests

