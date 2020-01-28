Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID Administrator Mark Green with the Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith [Image 4 of 4]

    USAID Administrator Mark Green with the Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Photo by Daniel Lanari 

    USAID, Bureau for Legislative and Public Affairs

    WASHINGTON D.C. (JAN 28, 2020) - United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green with the Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs. (USAID photo by Anthony Guas/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:17
    Photo ID: 6235068
    VIRIN: 200128-O-D0466-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Administrator Mark Green with the Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAID

