    Test Engineering Bootcamp [Image 2 of 2]

    Test Engineering Bootcamp

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Maj. Eric Vanley, a 96th Operations Group Test Engineer Bootcamp facilitator, instructs students virtually during a simulated test exercise June 5 via Microsoft Teams at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Bootcamp students were able to interact with instructors via video and audio and could ask questions via text in a chat window. The course introduces new test engineers to 96th Test Wing-specific processes, planning, execution and reporting. (Courtesy Photo)

    Virtual bootcamp trains new test engineers

