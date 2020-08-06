Test Engineering Bootcamp

Maj. Eric Vanley, a 96th Operations Group Test Engineer Bootcamp facilitator, instructs students virtually during a simulated test exercise June 5 via Microsoft Teams at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Bootcamp students were able to interact with instructors via video and audio and could ask questions via text in a chat window. The course introduces new test engineers to 96th Test Wing-specific processes, planning, execution and reporting. (Courtesy Photo)

