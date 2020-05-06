The Baumholder Lagerhof Inn, was recently named the Best Small Lodging Facility in the Army. The 45-room Inn was originally built in 1934 by a private company, then housed German soldiers during WWI. After the occupation, the U.S. Army took over the facility in 1951. The facility was last renovated in 1983.

(Photo by Bernd Mai)

