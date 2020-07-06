Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Extraction Exercise [Image 13 of 14]

    Emergency Extraction Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Thomas Cabalo assist airmen with the Gowen Field Fire Department practice emergency vehicle extraction exercise, June 7, 2020, Boise, Idaho. This training prepares the unit to respond to incidences in which passengers become stuck inside of a wrecked vehicle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 16:50
    Photo ID: 6233802
    VIRIN: 200607-Z-VT588-0230
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 19.53 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Extraction Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    fire fighter
    a-10
    fire department
    air force
    usaf
    124th
    daho
    gown field

